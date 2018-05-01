Free AMC movie ticket with Coca-Cola purchase

How does a free movie ticket sound?"Avengers" Infinity War" is out in theaters and now you can get a free movie ticket to see it or any other movie you'd like.All you have to do is drink up!In this case water, soda, lemonade or any other drink from the Coca-Cola Freestyle dispenser at AMC Theatres.You buy two drinks and get one free ticket.Just make sure to download the free Coca-Cola Freestyle app and scan the barcode on the machine at participating theaters.The offer ends on May 31.