'Keep the change, ya filthy animal': Things you didn't know about "Home Alone"

Things you may not know about "Home Alone." (KTRK)

Over 27 years ago, moviegoers across the world were welcomed with the story of an 8-year-old accidentally left home alone by his family during Christmas vacation.

The hilarious events that transpired with Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, in "Home Alone" have captivated audiences for decades.

Who knew defeating a pair of burglars, Harry and Marv, could be entertaining?

Did you know that the entire script for the film was written in just nine days? According to an oral history by James Hughes in the Chicago Magazine, his father, director John Hughes, thought of the idea on a flight to Europe.

"What if one of the kids had been accidentally left behind?" he wrote.



According to IMDB, the film earned over $17 million during its opening weekend from Nov. 16-18, 1990.

Here are more facts about the classic movie you may not have known:

Actor Daniel Stern faked his "tarantula scream"
According to People Magazine, Stern had to fake the scream so he wouldn't scare the live tarantula. Yes, the tarantula was real.

There was no movie called "Angels with Filthy Souls"
If you remember the old gangster movie that Kevin used to prank visitors, you may be shocked to learn the move never existed. People Magazine also says the movie was made up specifically for "Home Alone."

Buzz's girlfriend was actually the art director's son
In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Devin Ratray, the actor who played Buzz, revealed that his girlfriend was actually the art director's son.

The film was shot mostly in the Chicago area
Director Chris Columbus told Entertainment Weekly that finding the perfect home took weeks. He eventually settled for a home in Winnetka, Illinois. The home was sold for $1.585 million in 2012.


