Family and friends plead for AWOL soldier to be found

Sgt. Carl Seeman (Credit: Jennifer Seeman)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Fort Bragg officially declared Sgt. Carl Seeman AWOL after he missed the bus to Fort Pope, Louisiana, for a training exercise Sunday.

The 82nd Airborne Division told ABC11 that Seeman last reported to his unit Friday. Friends of the paratrooper call his sudden disappearance out of character.

"He's not a hard guy to spot. He's not that tall. He's got scars on his face from a dog attack when he was young," said friend Camille O'Brien. "Great teeth and really funny. He needs to be home."

O'Brien spoke to ABC11 from the backyard of her home. She's been friends with Seeman since 2014. They met through her ex-husband, who is also a Fort Bragg soldier. They were stationed together in Germany before moving to Fayetteville.



O'Brien called his sudden disappearance suspicious because he was known to stay in touch.

"This is not going to just disappear. If anybody that did anything thinks this isn't a big deal, they are in for a rude awakening and they will never be more wrong," O'Brien said. "We just hoped that he was taking a break from life and went off on his own."

Fayetteville police continue piecing together the puzzle of their investigation into how Seeman vanished. On Tuesday, they processed his silver Nissan Frontier for evidence.

Meanwhile, family and friends are left wondering what could have happened.

"Now that it's been a few days, the fact that his phone was found in his car is cause for concern," O'Brien said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Fayetteville Police or 911.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fayetteville newsFayettevillefort bragg newsmissing mansoldiersarmyFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Missing Fort Bragg soldier now considered AWOL
Top Stories
Autopsy reveals new details about death of man in Raleigh police custody
Wake County Schools cancels three make-up days
Traffic signal can't come soon enough for 'dangerous' Apex intersection
Manhunt ends but Garner police still searching for man after pursuit
Walmart rewards woman who reunited another with her lost wedding rings
How safe is Garner? Some wonder after recent rash of crime
Shots fired during apparent attempted break-in at Durham apartment
Name change almost costs Wake County teacher her spring break trip
Show More
Garner police search for man accused of stabbing wife, assaulting teen
Duke's Jeff Capel named Pittsburgh head coach
Retired justice urges repeal of 2nd amendment; NRA fires back
Wake County water wars rage on as state lawmaker steps in
NC will no longer shackle pregnant inmates while they're giving birth
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
More Photos