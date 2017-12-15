Two Triangle children who battled tough illnesses are now giving back to kids who are spending Christmas in the hospital.The children collected toys and handmade hats and they'll be delivered by Santa to kids at Duke Children's Hospital on Christmas Eve.Both children who made donations are winning their own battles with cancer.Ten year-old Zach Schwab and his family collected toys year round and are making stops at multiple hospitals as part of their organization called Zach's Toy Chest.Thirteen year-old Ryan Thompson and her grandmother crocheted hats by hand all year and have a team of friends across the nation helping them, as part of Ryan's Hats of Hope for Little Warriors.Both children faced a fight for their lives just a few months or a few years old, now they're giving back to those who're in the middle of their own cancer battle."The children who survive have a special responsibility never to forget the community that they were a part of," Ryan's grandmother," Helen McNeill said, "and to always be that face of hope that a child can make it through this kind of disease."