Garner holds July 4th fireworks, fun a day early

Fun and fireworks were had in Garner on Monday night.

GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Town of Garner threw its annual July 4th party at Lake Benson Park on Monday night.

Crowds piled into the park well before 5 p.m. with chairs and blankets hoping to snap the best spots.

"We just set up, so hopefully we got a good spot," said Dawn Shuey, who was there around 5 p.m. with her family.



The wait for the big fireworks show was just as big a party.

Food vendors lined the park to serve up refreshing snow cones and ices and savory snacks, such as cheesy nachos and turkey legs.

"The corn was great I had corn, she had a hot dog and fries," said Amanda Cooley, who was at the event with her husband and two small nieces, Zariah and Nariyah.

There was also a kid zone full of inflatables, and music by the Bull City Syndicate and the NC Symphony.

