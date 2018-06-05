Fayetteville man arrested in 2006 rape case of 13-year-old

FAYETTVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --A Fayetteville man has been arrested in connection with a rape case that occurred more than a decade ago.
Police arrested 37-year-old Mark Uriah Spaggins after he allegedly raped a 13-year-old in October 2006.
Spaggins, of the 500 block of Mt. Gilead Drive, was charged with statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child.
He was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.
Officers said Spaggins was an acquaintance of the victim's family.