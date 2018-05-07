PERSONAL FINANCE

Check your phone number - you may be missing out on $1,200

(Shutterstock file)

By
If you got a telemarketing call from Dish Network between May of 2010 and August 2011, you could be eligible for up to $1,200 per call. It's all part of a $61 million class action telemarketing lawsuit that found salespeople for Dish Network called people with telephone numbers on the national Do Not Call Registry.

There are 51,119 calls as part of the class-action lawsuit. To read more about the class action lawsuit click here. To find out whether your phone number is eligible click here.


If you're eligible, you must file a claim by June 18.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetelephonesettlementnorth carolina newsconsumer concernsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Skip the cash; Graduation gifts for financial success
Governor Cooper recommends spending $60 million to boost NC workforce
Money Monday for Cary man who claims $1 million lottery prize
'Distraction scammers' hitting Wake County residents
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
$5 billion, 8 million square feet: What Amazon HQ looks like inside
Durham PD says serious crimes down in 1st quarter of 2018
Orange County Schools will also close May 16 for teacher's rally
16-year-old girl killed, two other teens injured in Henderson car crash
Video captures brazen smash & grab at Cary mall jewelry store
George Zimmerman charged with stalking man working on Trayvon Martin documentary
N Carolina lawmakers expect $357M surplus, uptick next year
WCPSS will close May 16 for teacher's rally
Show More
Garner police ID victim in deadly hit-and-run on US 70
2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals
Police take 15-year-old into custody in deadly shooting in Sanford
Former Duke star Wendell Carter's mother likens NCAA's rules to slavery during speech
Ms. Kirtina Jones named Durham County Teacher of the Year
More News