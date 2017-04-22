FOOD & DRINK

'Don't order it!' Starbucks barista goes off on Unicorn Frappuccino

Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccinos may be all the rage, but not everyone thinks they're magical. (KABC)

Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccinos may be all the rage, but not everyone thinks they're magical.

One barista, in particular, was not too keen on the colorful concoction.

Braden Burson, 19, posted what many have characterized as an "epic rant" to social media imploring customers of the coffee chain not to order the beverage.

According to Burson, it's fairly difficult to make.

"I have never made so many Frappuccinos in my entire life," Burson said. "My hands are completely sticky. I have unicorn crap all in my hair and on my nose."

The Unicorn Frappuccino is a sweet and sour pink and blue cream swirl topped with what Starbucks calls "fairy powder."

"I have never been so stressed out in my entire life," Braden continued, yelling. "If you love us as baristas, don't order it."

Burson tells The Associated Press that he didn't think his rant would get this much publicity and he didn't intend to "downgrade" the drink.

"It's a great drink. But it is difficult to make when there are like 20 fraps all at once both front and drive-thru," he wrote in a Facebook message.

Starbucks said in a statement Thursday that the popular reception of the drink has "exceeded everyone's expectations."

It added that it is reaching out to Burson "to talk about his experience and how to make it better." Burson has since removed the video from Twitter.

Despite his rant, thousands of people are still ordering the color-changing refreshment. The limited-edition drink is available until Sunday.

