Mumps reported in Wake, Orange counties

The North Carolina Division of Public Health is encouraging residents to make sure they are up-to-date on their vaccines after seven cases of mumps were identified in the state this past month.The cases were reported in Wake, Orange, and Watauga counties in April. College and elementary school students were among the infected, according to officials.Earlier this week, ABC11 reported that a UNC student was being tested for a probable case of the mumps after the university confirmed the report Monday.UNC said the student may have been infectious from April 23 through April 30, after the student came in contact with one of the seven people who have been confirmed to have the illness.Mumps is a viral illness best known for causing swelling of the salivary glands below the ears and above the jaw, called parotitis.The most common symptoms include fever, muscle aches, unusual tiredness, loss of appetite, headache, and swollen, tender salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides.Mumps is spread through direct contact (coughing and sneezing) and saliva from an infected person.To prevent the spread of the virus, officials say wash your hands frequently, cover your cough and sneezes, avoid close contact with ill individuals, and do not share beverages, eating utensils or cigarettes.A person with confirmed or suspected mumps should stay home from work or school and limit close contact with others for five days after the salivary glands swell, or until mumps is ruled out."The most effective way to prevent mumps is to get vaccinated," said Dr. Zack Moore, North Carolina State Epidemiologist. "Anyone who thinks they might have mumps should contact their physician and have appropriate laboratory testing."While it is still possible for people who have been vaccinated to get mumps, risk is much higher in those who are not vaccinated, according to officials. The risk for complications from mumps is also lower in people who are vaccinated compared to those who are not.More information about mumps, visitand the