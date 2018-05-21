  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
I-TEAM

Raleigh surgery center 'back in compliance' after investigation

Blue Ridge Medical Center briefly lost its Medicare contract.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Blue Ridge Surgery Center is back in compliance with federal and state regulations after months of investigations resulted in threats to sever its Medicare coverage.

The ABC11 I-Team first reported on the surgery center, at 2308 Wesvill Court in Raleigh, after the first visit by investigators in January. They were conducted by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on behalf of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, and came in response to complaints directly from patients.

The change in status means the managers and staff at Blue Ridge satisfied investigators' demands to improve performance in three areas: lax oversight by its managers, issues with pre- and post-surgery paperwork, and a lack of accountability when anything goes wrong.

"Our first priority is to protect the health and welfare of the patients," April Washington, a CMS spokeswoman, told the ABC11 I-Team. "CMS and the North Carolina State Survey Agency are working together to ensure the safety of all patients in this facility."

According to the initial 36-page report published in February, investigators had declared "an immediate jeopardy to the safety of patients as evidenced by a systematic failure to ensure thorough, accurate pre-procedure verification processes that opened the door for wrong surgeries to be performed. That includes the lack of site marks or review of relevant labeling of materials."

Officials returned to Blue Ridge several weeks later, and in a letter dated March 23, 2018, officials told Blue Ridge's administrators the center "remains out of compliance" with conditions for coverage. "A follow-up visit will be conducted," officials promised, noting a May 16 deadline for when Medicare/Medicaid coverage could be terminated.

Larry Richardson, Director of Nursing at Surgery Care Associates, Blue Ridge's parent company, had previously declined to answer any of the I-Team's questions but asserted in an emailed statement, "Blue Ridge Surgery Center's CMS license is active, which CMS can confirm. We have worked closely with CMS to ensure we have addressed all outstanding issues. All procedures and appointments are proceeding as scheduled. As always, our top priority is the health, care and safety of our patients."

According to its website, Blue Ridge Surgery Center first opened in 1985, and today houses six operating rooms and six procedure rooms. Also on the website, Blue Ridge posts that its physicians "perform over 9,000 cases a year, all with over a 96 percent patient satisfaction and less than a 0.002 percent infection rate - both outperforming national standards."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthI-TeamhealthsurgeryRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
I-Team examines NCGOP statements on teacher pay
I-Team: How much do teachers in North Carolina get paid?
Kratom: A dangerous opioid or natural panacea?
Seattle resident on Amazon HQ2: 'Be careful what you wish for'
More I-Team
HEALTH & FITNESS
NC cancer patients need help getting to & from treatment
Kratom distributed in NC recalled over salmonella fears
Are you a woman in your 50s? Here's what you need to know about your health
Report: NC doctor to resume practice after being accused of keeping human fat in closet at work
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Search warrants show investigation into Wake Register of Deeds is not over
SRO training mandate gets mixed reaction from Wake sheriff
Chapel Hill food icon 'Mama Dip' dead at 89
NCSHP: Deer in road caused Wake County church van crash that killed 2
Garner police offer reward in deadly hit-and-run on US 70
Baby lemur born by rare c-section
Netflix says it has signed Barack and Michelle Obama
10 years later, Raleigh detectives still puzzled by woman's disappearance
Show More
'Click it or Ticket' campaign underway
Duke grad's charity chosen by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for wedding donations
Student injured after Johnston County school bus crash
Father arrested after crashing into restaurant, killing deputy daughter
Kilauea fissure spews fountain of lava
More News