Stephen Joseph Spear, 71, is being held on $1 million bond.
This is far from his first time behind bars.
In 2016, Spear and his wife were arrested after the ASPCA removed nearly 700 animals from their unlicensed animal shelter -- called The Haven-Friends for Life.
"We've seen open wounds on animals, we've seen no water for the animals, we are seeing animals that seem to be malnourished," Cpt. John Kivett of the Hoke County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 at the time.
At least 15 dogs were dead by the time they were found.
Then, in February of 2017, Spear was in trouble with the law once again.
Law enforcement officers said that, while investigating the animal cruelty complaints, they also found images of children involved in sexual activity on his computer.
At that time, he was charged with 114 counts of second and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Bond was set at $228,000.
That wasn't the first time he faced child porn charges. In 2009, he was charged with 18 counts of child pornography while he was a teacher at Fayetteville Tech. He agreed to a plea deal and was not required to register as a sex offender in that case.
Authorities did not say Wednesday when the offenses that led to the most recent charges occured.
