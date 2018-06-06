Hoke County animal shelter owner charged with 184 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Stephen Joseph Spear (image courtesy Hoke County Sheriff's Office)

A Hoke County animal shelter owner, who has been in the headlines several times previously for accusations of animal cruelty and possessing child porn, is now also charged with 184 counts of second and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Stephen Joseph Spear, 71, is being held on $1 million bond.

This is far from his first time behind bars.

In 2016, Spear and his wife were arrested after the ASPCA removed nearly 700 animals from their unlicensed animal shelter -- called The Haven-Friends for Life.

EMBED More News Videos

About 600 animals are being removed from an unlicensed Hoke County center.



"We've seen open wounds on animals, we've seen no water for the animals, we are seeing animals that seem to be malnourished," Cpt. John Kivett of the Hoke County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 at the time.



At least 15 dogs were dead by the time they were found.

Then, in February of 2017, Spear was in trouble with the law once again.

Law enforcement officers said that, while investigating the animal cruelty complaints, they also found images of children involved in sexual activity on his computer.

At that time, he was charged with 114 counts of second and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Bond was set at $228,000.

That wasn't the first time he faced child porn charges. In 2009, he was charged with 18 counts of child pornography while he was a teacher at Fayetteville Tech. He agreed to a plea deal and was not required to register as a sex offender in that case.

Authorities did not say Wednesday when the offenses that led to the most recent charges occured.

RELATED: Child porn suspect to judge: 'It's not like I was murdering someone'
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child pornographysex crimesex crimessex offenseanimal abuseanimal crueltyHoke County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Employee accused of putting rat poison in cheese at Fayetteville pizza place
31 active pipe bombs found in Person County
Officials respond to possible drowning in Fuquay-Varina
Grandmother on mission to see wheelchair-bound granddaughter walk at graduation
Warrants: Raleigh couple forced child to stand for hours
Man caught trying to break into Fayetteville Police Department
More than 100 arrested in Johnston County drug dealing operation
Gov. Cooper vetoes budget, says it 'doesn't cut it'
Show More
What you need to know about WCPSS graduation ceremonies
Myrtle Beach swimmers asked to clear water after shark spotted
'He had a reason:' Sister of alleged AMBER Alert abductor speaks out
WARNING: What to know before letting kids play with garden hose
Watch: 100-pound mom of 4 inhales burgers in record time
More News