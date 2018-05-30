Heavy rains caused several weather-related issues for McDowell County Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.A Flash Flood Emergency was declared for areas downstream of Lake Tahoma because of the imminent failure of the lake's dam.Just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday McDowell County Emergency Management reported the Lake Tahoma Dam was in imminent failure.The National Weather Service also issued a Flash Flood Warning for central McDowell County until 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.A mandatory evacuation was ordered for all residents living below Lake Tahoma.Officials closed Interstate 40 for a few hours Tuesday night after a mudslide by the Buncombe/McDowell County line.Fire officials said the slide hit the vehicles at mile marker 67 near Old Fort Mountain.Officials said several cars were stuck but no injuries were reported.NC State Highway Patrol said the interstate reopened just after 1 a.m.