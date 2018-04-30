CRIME

Man accused of killing pastor's wife in Warren County home invasion pleads guilty

Kevin Munn (Credit: Warren County authorities)

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man accused in the murder of a pastor's wife during a Warren County home invasion, as well as the murder of a businessman in Vance County, has pleaded guilty in both crimes.

Kevin Munn, 30, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of murder in the deaths of 76-year-old Nancy Alford and Vance County businessman James Ellington Jr.

Alford was killed and her husband was hospitalized after a home invasion and fire at their home overlooking Lake Gaston last month.

Prior to the fire, the intruder forced Alford to drive to a bank in Roanoke Rapids and withdraw money.

Her husband, the Rev. John Alford, narrowly escaped.

He was in court Monday to witness Munn pleading guilty.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimemurderVance County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
AWOL Marine accused of killing grandmother also charged in another homicide
Clayton police look to ID man who exposed himself at Dollar General
Date set for embezzlement trial of former Wake Register of Deeds
12 dead dogs discovered at South Carolina home; 14 rescued
More crime
Top Stories
AWOL Marine accused of killing grandmother also charged in another homicide
Sheriff's Office: Mom knew about girl's sexual relationship with coach
Raleigh teen dies from injuries after jet skis collide on Falls Lake
How a vacant industrial building became the new Raleigh Union Station
SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside the new Raleigh Union Station
Clayton police look to ID man who exposed himself at Dollar General
Man accused of killing China Wok restaurant owner appears in court
UPDATE: Body of boy swept away by wave at OBX has been found
Show More
Date set for embezzlement trial of former Wake Register of Deeds
I-Team: Drones fly dangerously close to planes in NC airspace
3 arrested in Hoke County shooting that left 26-year-old father dead
10-year-old boy found dead inside dryer of Texas complex
DNA mistake pegged Oregon man as 'Golden State Killer'
More News