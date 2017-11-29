Man charged in shootout in parking lot at Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall

Marquis L. Powell (image courtesy Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department has charged a man in a shootout in the parking lot of Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall that left three people hurt November 23.

Police say the bullets started flying around midnight between a group of people who had arranged to meet after hours in the mall's parking lot near the food court and Belk's off Morganton Road.

During an argument between several people, someone pulled out a handgun and fired numerous gunshots.

The three people shot were taken in personal vehicles to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. None of the injuries were life threatening.

Now, police have charged Marquis L. Powell with attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle. Powell is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.

Police said there may be more charges.
