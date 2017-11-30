Man sentenced to 24 years for Fayetteville rape cases

Boyd Douglas Marsh II (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Cumberland County man was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison in connection with two rape investigations, one in 1998 and the other in October 2015.

Boyd Douglas Marsh II, 52, was arrested and charged by Fayetteville Police in October of 2015.

Marsh pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree sex offense for the two cases, respectively.

He received sentences of 288-355 months and 290-408 months, which will run concurrently.

At the expiration of the sentence or the eligibility for parole, Marsh will be remanded to lifetime registration as a sex offender and lifetime GPS monitoring.
