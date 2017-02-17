ABC11 Match Madness

Join ABC11, Radio One and Univision 40 for the annual ABC11 Together Match Madness - Bone Marrow Donor Registration Drive, on Saturday, March 25th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Streets at Southpoint in Durham.
The Match Madness campaign is a partnership with Be The Match whose mission is to provide hope for a cure by connecting patients with life-saving marrow donors. Here is more information:
Q: How old do you have to be to register?
A: You must be between the ages of 18-44 to registry at this event.
Q: What is the exact location for registering?
A: We will be in Center Court (near Nordstrom entrance and Food Court) in The Streets at Southpoint from 11am - 2pm.
Q: What is registration like?
A: A swab will be taken from the inside of your cheek and you will be added to the registry. It's that simple. There is also some paperwork. The whole process is about 20 minutes.
Q: What is my commitment if I join?
A: When you join the Be The Match Registry, you make a commitment to:
* Be listed on the registry until your 61st birthday, unless you ask to be removed
* Consider donating to an searching patient who matches you
* Keep us updated if your address changes, you have significant health changes or you change your mind about being a donor
* Respond quickly if you are contacted as a potential match for a patient
Q: What is the donation process?
A: Adult donors may be asked to donate in one of two ways:
- Peripheral blood cell (PBSC) donation involves removing a donor's blood through a needle in one arm. The blood is passed through a machine that separates out the cells used in transplants. The remaining blood is returned through the other arm.
- Bone marrow donation is a surgical procedure in which liquid marrow is withdrawn from the back of the donor's pelvic bones using needles. Anesthesia is always used for this procedure, so donors feel no pain during marrow donation. Most donors feel some pain in their lower back for a few days afterward.
Q: Why is there a need for people to join the Be The Match Registry?
A: Thousands of patients with blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma, sickle cell and other life-threatening diseases depend on the Be The Match Registry to find a match to save their lives.
Patients from ethnic backgrounds (African American, Hispanic, Asian and Native American), have the lowest odds of finding a match compared to other populations. Patients are most likely to match someone who shares their ancestry.
"The cure for blood cancer is in the hands of ordinary people." -Be the Match Foundation
If you can't make it to the event you can find more information at bethematch.org.
