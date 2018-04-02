FORT BRAGG NEWS

Missing Fort Bragg soldier found, reunited with family

Sgt. Carl Seeman (Credit: Jennifer Seeman)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Fort Bragg soldier who has been missing for more than a week has been found.

Fayetteville police say Sgt. Carl Seeman was located in the Yadkin Road corridor early Monday morning.

Seeman is a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division.

He was reported missing last weekend by another soldier who had last seen him on March 24.

His phone was found inside his car at the Walmart on Gillespie Street.


His phone was found inside his car at the Walmart on Gillespie Street.

Police said on Monday that Seeman had been reunited with his family.
