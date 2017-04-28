Today's Top Stories
SOCIETY
Vote for Miss North Carolina People's Choice
WTVD
Friday, April 28, 2017 02:31PM
This year you have a say on who will be in final contention for Miss North Carolina.
Before voting be sure to review all of this year's contestants on our
YouTube channel
.
Be sure to tune in to ABC11 on June 24th at 7 p.m. to watch the new Miss North Carolina get crowned!
CLICK HERE TO VOTE!
society
Miss North Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
