SOCIETY

Vote for Miss North Carolina People's Choice

This year you have a say on who will be in final contention for Miss North Carolina.

Before voting be sure to review all of this year's contestants on our YouTube channel.

Be sure to tune in to ABC11 on June 24th at 7 p.m. to watch the new Miss North Carolina get crowned!

CLICK HERE TO VOTE!

Related Topics:
societyMiss North Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Man secretly installs 'relationship saving station' at IKEA
Shopping event will help service dog nonprofit in Cary
Watch footage of a paratrooper skydiving
Angels Among Us annual 5K run and 3K family-fun walk
More Society
Top Stories
Huge Confederate flag installed along I-95
Apex High School students hit with BBs while running
US soldiers killed in Afghanistan may have been hit by friendly fire
Self-described psychic sentenced to 8 years in prison
PHOTO: Police say man fondled student at UNC library
Former President George HW Bush released from hospital after treatment for pneumonia
Wake Schools warn about '13 Reasons Why'
Show More
Tad Cummins slept with teen student, his wife says
Hitting the trails this weekend? You may not be able to
NC man avoids death penalty in cooking show contestant death
Time-lapse shows I-85 repair progress
Memorial held for those killed in workplace accidents
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Raleigh March for Science
More Photos