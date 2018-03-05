SCHOOL THREAT

Union County bus driver arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up middle school

Lashaunda Hooker Beachum (Credit: WSOC)

UNION CITY, N.C. --
A Union County school bus driver has been arrested after police said she posted threatening social media posts targeted toward Porter Ridge Middle School and its staff members.

Deputies told WSOC that 32-year-old Lashaunda Hooker Beachum is facing two felony charges for making false reports concerning mass violence on educational property.

Authorities said Beachum used a fake profile to post the threat on Facebook saying she was going shoot up the school.

It also mentioned several members of the school staff by name as well as "immigrants" living in suburban estates.


Beachum was reported to the Union County Public Schools and Union County Sheriff's Office, who investigated.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school threatsocial medianorth carolina newsNC
SCHOOL THREAT
Student charged with shooting threat at Cumberland County school
Wakefield HS students, parents react to 'death threat'
Wake Co. HS on alert following 'social media death threat'
Riot threat at school amid Confederate flag controversy
More school threat
Top Stories
Fayetteville police searching for 2 kids abducted by mom
16-year-old reported missing out of NC has been found in SC, dad says
4 Islamic State group suspects detained after possible attack on US Embassy
MOTEL MURDER: Man allegedly choked fiancee's sister during sex
$275K going to family of each person slain in Vegas shooting
NC man faces 37th child sex charge; bail at $4.6M
One injured in multi-vehicle crash on Gillespie St. in Fayetteville
The end of an era for Grayson Allen
Show More
Average NC teacher pay hits $50K a year for first time
School safety forum in Garner scheduled for Monday evening
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars red carpet
Oscars 2018 Live Blog: Fashion, winners and more!
Petition calls for national holiday for Rev. Billy Graham
More News
Photos
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: Remembering the Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day!
PHOTOS: Playthrough Gaming Convention in Raleigh
More Photos