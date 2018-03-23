FORT BRAGG NEWS

New details about altercation that left Fort Bragg soldier dead

Deputies respond to the shooting scene. (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

We're learning new details about an altercation that left a Fort Bragg soldier dead earlier this week.

Sgt. 1st Class Mark Leshikar, 33, was fatally shot at a private home in Cumberland County Wednesday evening by another soldier.
According to ABC News, Leshikar was a member of the 19th Special Forces Group, a National Guard Green Beret Unit.

An altercation between two soldiers led to the death of one, Fort Bragg officials said Thursday.



The shooter's name has not been released but a senior defense official told ABC News he is an active duty soldier belonging to a Special Missions Unit.

The official also said the soldiers had just returned from a vacation in Florida with their families. ABC News reports Leshikar was kicked out of the house where they were staying in Cumberland County after getting into some kind of altercation.

After he was let back into the house by a child, he reportedly went after the other soldier with a screwdriver. That's when the other soldier shot and killed Leshikar.

No charges have been filed in the case.
