15-year-old arrested in connection with Durham murder

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another one injured.
Investigators have charged the male teen - whose name is not being released due to his age - with murder, attempted murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Authorities say the charges stem from a shooting on July 12th near the entrance to Rockwood Park at the end of Whitley Drive.
Police found 27-year-old Denzel Holloway shot to death near the wood line.
A 17-year-old, who police say was shot in the leg, ran to a nearby home on Meade Lane. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
No other information surrounding the 15-year-old's arrest or the shooting have been released at this time.