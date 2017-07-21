15-year-old arrested in connection with Durham murder

Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another one injured.Investigators have charged the male teen - whose name is not being released due to his age - with murder, attempted murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.Authorities say the charges stem from a shooting on July 12th near the entrance to Rockwood Park at the end of Whitley Drive.Police found 27-year-old Denzel Holloway shot to death near the wood line.A 17-year-old, who police say was shot in the leg, ran to a nearby home on Meade Lane. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.No other information surrounding the 15-year-old's arrest or the shooting have been released at this time.