15-year-old arrested in connection with Durham murder

1 killed in Durham shooting

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another one injured.

Investigators have charged the male teen - whose name is not being released due to his age - with murder, attempted murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Authorities say the charges stem from a shooting on July 12th near the entrance to Rockwood Park at the end of Whitley Drive.

Police found 27-year-old Denzel Holloway shot to death near the wood line.

A 17-year-old, who police say was shot in the leg, ran to a nearby home on Meade Lane. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

No other information surrounding the 15-year-old's arrest or the shooting have been released at this time.

