2 kayakers rescued from swollen Neuse River in Raleigh

Two kayakers were rescued from the swollen Neuse River.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Two kayakers were rescued Tuesday afternoon on the swollen Neuse River.

It happened near Highway 64 and Poole Road in Raleigh.

Two female kayakers were pulled out of the water. One of them lost her oars, and the other one tried to help. At one point, both boats were flipped over, and both kayakers were floating down the river.

Chopper 11 HD was overhead, and actually helped guide the rescue boat to the women in trouble.

The Wake County Water Rescue Team took the kayakers to dry land.

The Neuse River was very swollen because of the recent rains and the release of water from Falls Lake.

