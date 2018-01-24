Man accused of buying beer for 3 teens killed in Raleigh crash

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --A 26-year-old man accused of buying beer for teens killed in a weekend wreck faced a judge Wednesday.
Authorities arrested Vicente Montero on Tuesday night.
According to arrest warrants, Montero is accused of buying beer for Erick Avila, Carlos Gomez and Juan Gomez.
Troopers said Avila, 18, and the Gomez brothers, 19 and 17, respectively, died in the crash.
The teens rode in a car that crossed the center line at the intersection of Buffaloe and Forestville roads early Sunday morning and collided with an SUV.
Two people in the SUV went to WakeMed for treatment.
While Montero is in the Wake County jail, federal authorities are checking his immigration status.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover funeral expenses.