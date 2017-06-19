  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
3 arrested in Rocky Mount hotel shooting

Kahdeem Hinnant, Tanesha Hardy, and Garrett Jovante Batchelor (from left to right) (Kahdeem Hinnant, Tanesha Hardy, and Garrett Jovante Batchelor (from left to right))

ROCKY MOUNT (WTVD) --
Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at the Executive Inn.

On Saturday morning, Rocky Mount police found 19-year-old Steven Maurice Lloyd dead at the Executive Inn located in the 1000 block of North Wesleyan Boulevard.

Kahdeem Na'kie Hinnant, 18, and Tanesha Tarig Hardy, 19, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Garrett Jovante Batchelor, 17, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder.

All were booked into the Nash County Jail under no bond.

The Rocky Mount Police Department urges anyone with any information on this case to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.
