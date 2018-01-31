Raleigh Police say body found Jan. 6 is that of missing woman

Raleigh Police said Wednesday that a man is in custody, charged with the murder of a woman whoseJanuary 6 in the 5100 block of Windmere Chase Drive.The Wake County Medical Examiner's office has confirmed the remains are that of Jennifer Ann Arrington. 44, who was reported missing on August 14, 2017.Andrew Eugene Meeks, 42, was arrested and charged with murder. He remains in custody, awaiting trial.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.