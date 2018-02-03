Pair arrested in daytime Durham parking lot death

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3007462" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Durham police investigate fatal shooting

Durham police have arrested two people in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Darelle Marquis Harper on Tuesday.Tyrone Stanback Jr., 25, of Durham has been charged with one count of murder. Danon Elora Hirsch, 28, of Raleigh is charged with felony accessory after the fact of murder.Both were taken into custody Saturday at a hotel in Durham.Harper was foundin the parking lot of a shopping center at the intersection of NC-54 and NC-55.Police say the shooting does not appear to be random.