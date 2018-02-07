  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TROUBLESHOOTER

T-Mobile warns about scam targeting your phone number to steal your money

(Shutterstock)

By
If you're a T-Mobile customer, you've likely received a warning about a new scam targeting your phone number.

The alert is real, and T-Mobile claims it's something that can impact all cell phone carriers.

Here is the text T-Mobile sent out to its customers:



This is how the scam works: Thieves have a victim's phone number, they pretend to be the consumer and transport that number to another phone - basically hijacking the phone number.

A phone number is a key that opens a lot of other doors, like bank account information and Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Once the thieves have control of the number, they're able to change the user's passwords, access their accounts, and steal their money.

T-Mobile has information on their website on what steps users can take to protect themselves.

The company is now encouraging their customers to add an extra layer of security to their phone number.

Users can create a passcode or PIN for their account. Then, they're required to provide that code before a new SIM card is issued or any other changes are made - most cell phone providers now offer this security feature.

If you're a T-Mobile user, you can call 611 from your cellphone or 1 (800) 937-8997 to set up a passcode.

Those who have another carrier should check to see if they can add a password or PIN to your account.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyscamtroubleshootersmartphonest-mobile
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TROUBLESHOOTER
Unlicensed Raleigh contractor leaves homeowner with unfinished job
New scam requests money to clear criminal record
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
Troubleshooter: Are you leaving money on the table after a car accident?
Troubleshooter: Elderly couple learns perils of contract's fine print
More troubleshooter
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook's Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Why GIFs are disappearing from your favorite sites
Why this anti-smartphone could be a safe choice for kids
Three apps to keep you on budget
More Technology
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos