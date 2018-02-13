  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Man arrested in 2014 Fayetteville murder case

Detectives charged 24-year-old Howard Ashleman with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon for his role in Chambers' disappearance

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
On Monday, detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of James Allan Chambers II.

Chambers was reported missing by family on Aug. 26, 2014, after he was last seen on August 15.


READ MORE: New lead in case of missing Fayetteville man James Chambers

After the report, police suspected foul play and began investigating.

After several years, detectives were able to charge 24-year-old Howard Ashleman, of Wade, with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon for his role in Chambers' disappearance.

Howard Ashleman



The FPD's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team along with the assistance of North Carolina's State Bureau of Investigations and the Randolph County Sheriff's Office were able to arrest Ashleman in Sophia, North Carolina, on Monday.

Ashelman was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.
