  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TROUBLESHOOTER

New tax scam deposits refund in your account

EMBED </>More Videos

The IRS is warning taxpayers and tax preparers about a new refund scam.

By
The tax season is in full swing, and the Internal Revenue Service is already seeing new scams targeting not only taxpayers but also tax preparers.

The IRS says this new scam begins with cybercriminals stealing data from several tax practitioners' computers and filing fraudulent tax returns. The agency says the fraudulent returns in a few cases used the taxpayers' real bank accounts for the deposit. According to the IRS, a woman posing as a debt collection agency official then contacted the taxpayers to say a refund was deposited in error and asked the taxpayers to forward the money to her.

The IRS urging tax professionals to step up security and beware of phishing emails that can secretly download malicious software that can help cybercriminals steal client data. As for taxpayers, the IRS says consumers should be alert to any unusual activity such as receiving a tax transcript or tax refund they did not request.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessIRSscam
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TROUBLESHOOTER
Unlicensed Raleigh contractor leaves homeowner with unfinished job
New scam requests money to clear criminal record
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
Troubleshooter: Are you leaving money on the table after a car accident?
Troubleshooter: Elderly couple learns perils of contract's fine print
More troubleshooter
BUSINESS
Kidde recalls more than 450,000 smoke alarms
Seaboard Station to undergo sea of change. What do locals want?
Fayetteville 'March to Work' Job Fair draws hundreds
We visit a sensory deprivation tank in Fayetteville
NC massage therapists push back against new state rules
More Business
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video