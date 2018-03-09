  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Full Frame announces film lineup for April festival

Mark Falgout
DURHAM (WTVD) --
Full Frame Documentary Film Festival has released it's lineup for the upcoming festival that will take place in April in downtown Durham.

The 2018 lineup presents a broad range of work from both established filmmakers and new voices, including 32 features and 10 shorts in competition. The films, selected from nearly 1,800 submissions from around the globe, are eligible for a combined value of $40,000 in cash prizes. Additionally, the 2018 Invited Program includes 22 feature films screening out of competition.

Full Frame will release the opening night film, closing night film and special free screenings on March 15 when the full festival schedule is released.

Passes for Full Frame are now on sale. Single ticket sales begin March 29. General admission tickets are $16, students/teachers, Duke employees, military personnel, senior citizens (65+), and police & fire personnel can buy tickets for $14.

The 21st Annual Full Frame Documentary Film Festival will take place April 5-8 at the Carolina Theatre and various venues in downtown Durham.
