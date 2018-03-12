  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TROUBLESHOOTER

Troubleshooter: Tax scam calls rise 1218 percent

1040 tax form (Shutterstock)

By
I've warned you countless times about tax scams, yet Americans continue to fall victim to the scam.

Hiya, a caller-ID app that aims to cut down on spam analyzed data that shows IRS and tax phone scams went up 1218% year over year from January and February 2017 to 2018.

Hiya also identified the top area codes were tax scams appear to originate.

  • 202 - Washington, D.C.
  • 206 - Seattle
  • 315 - Upstate New York
  • 470 - Atlanta
  • 631 - Central and East Long Island, NY
  • 314 - St. Louis, Missouri
  • 415 - San Francisco
  • 786 - Miami
  • 646 - New York City


Just last week I warned you about a new tax scam that deposits a refund in your account.

I also called an IRS scammer during a Facebook live. When I spoke to the scammer, he claimed to have gotten $8,000 from the people he called within that same day. He claims he got to keep only 10% of that amount.



Anytime you get a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS and demand immediate payment the best advice is to hang up.

The IRS has issued these alerts on what to watch out for this tax season.
