DURHAM COUNTY NEWS

17-year-old's death ruled a case of self-defense during attempted robbery in Durham

Taijay-Surles (Credit: Durham police)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
The death of a 17-year-old in Durham earlier this month has been ruled a case of self-defense.

Durham police said on Thursday that 17-year-old Jyireh Lamour Holeman was killed during an attempted robbery.

Investigators found that Holeman was apparently trying to rob someone in the 2800 block of Courtney Creek Blvd. on March 3 while armed with a gun. The victim in the robbery said he struggled with Holeman over the gun and shots were fired.

Holeman was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: Police ID Durham teen found shot to death

Holeman's alleged accomplice in the attempted robbery -- 18-year-old Taijay Devon Surles -- was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was also charged with two counts of felony probation violation.

Surles is being held at the Durham County Jail on a $2.5 million bond.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimedurham policedurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DURHAM COUNTY NEWS
Durham man arrested on child porn charges
A look at Triangle-area traffic and road conditions
Current Triangle traffic
Duke professor feels unprepared for security threats
More durham county news
Top Stories
Teenage girl in critical condition after Raleigh apartment fire
Hundreds flock to suggest ideas for Raleigh's Dix Park
Troubleshooter: Restaurant owner gets $70K back in overcharged electric bills
Judge sets $100K bond for mother arrested for allegedly giving baby marijuana
EMT aids woman during medical emergency at Raleigh movie theater
Maryland school shooting victim 'brain dead,' being taken off life support
VIDEO: Las Vegas gunman gambles, eats alone in days before massacre
H.R. McMaster out as national security adviser, President Trump announces
Show More
Celebration of life for Woody Durham scheduled at UNC
Durham man arrested on child porn charges
Possible person of interest named in death of Garner mom
Apex sees string of car break-ins
Fort Bragg soldier who died in altercation with another soldier ID'd
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos