Police ID Durham teen found shot to death

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham police have identified the teen found shot to death Saturday night.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to the scene in the 2800 block of Courtney Creek Boulevard.

When authorities arrived, they found 17-year-old Jyireh Lamour Holeman man lying outside with an apparent gunshot wound.

The department said the shooting does not appear to be random; an investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator D. Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinginvestigationDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News