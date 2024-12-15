Excitement continues in Chapel Hill for new UNC football coach Bill Belichick; Tom Brady weighs in

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The excitement in Chapel Hill continued on Saturday as Bill Belichick officially became the Tar Heel's next head football coach.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach was introduced during halftime at UNC basketball against La Salle at the Dean Smith Center.

Tar Heel fans told Eyewitness News they're looking forward to seeing what he does with the program.

It's a story that's also gaining national attention.

NFL legend Tom Brady, whom Belichick coached during his time with the New England Patriots, weighed in during the 'All in Sports' podcast.

"I actually think for the college kids and for the program, (Belichick is) going to go in there and teach these kids a lot," the former Patriots quarterback said. "He's a great teacher. He loves the sport. He loves football."

Belichick has the second most wins in NFL history and spent a few of his earliest years in Chapel Hill. His father was an assistant coach for the Tar Heels in the 1950s.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick after defeating the Miami Dolphins 41-13 on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Foxborough, Mass. AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

The Tar Heels beat La Salle in Saturday's game, 93-67. Backup guard Cade Tyson scored a season-high 23 points and made five 3-pointers.