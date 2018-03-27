Manhunt ends but Garner police still searching for man after pursuit

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspect, 19-year-old Willonte Jamal Miller-Torres, was wanted by Raleigh police for a home invasion.

By and Josh Chapin
GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) --
Garner police are looking for a man wearing a gold jumpsuit who ran off after a pursuit Tuesday afternoon.


Garner police, the Wake County Sheriff's Office and the State Highway Patrol searched the area of Old Stage and Grovemont roads.

The latest
  • One police officer injured and treated at WakeMed, then released

  • Suspect was wanted for Raleigh home invasion

  • 19-year-old still on the run, however active manhunt is over


According to police, the suspect -- later identified as 19-year-old Willonte Jamal Miller-Torres -- was wanted by Raleigh police for a home invasion.



"We are continuing to work with Raleigh Police to locate and apprehend Miller-Torres," Garner Police Chief Brandon Zuidema said on Twitter.

Authorities said two Garner police cars were involved in a crash with the suspect car -- a black Acura -- during the pursuit.



One officer was injured and taken to WakeMed for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was released from the hospital early Tuesday evening.



Police say the search is not related to the Garner stabbing from Monday night, in which a man is still on the run after allegedly stabbing his wife and assaulting a teenager.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
wake county newshome invasionpolice chaseGarnerWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Autopsy reveals new details about death of man in Raleigh police custody
Wake County Schools cancels three make-up days
Traffic signal can't come soon enough for 'dangerous' Apex intersection
Walmart rewards woman who reunited another with her lost wedding rings
How safe is Garner? Some wonder after recent rash of crime
Shots fired during apparent attempted break-in at Durham apartment
Name change almost costs Wake County teacher her spring break trip
Garner police search for man accused of stabbing wife, assaulting teen
Show More
Missing Fort Bragg soldier now considered AWOL
Duke's Jeff Capel named Pittsburgh head coach
Retired justice urges repeal of 2nd amendment; NRA fires back
Wake County water wars rage on as state lawmaker steps in
NC will no longer shackle pregnant inmates while they're giving birth
More News
Top Video
News Digest for March 27, 2018
Autopsy reveals new details about death of man in Raleigh police custody
Traffic signal can't come soon enough for 'dangerous' Apex intersection
Durham middle-schoolers get taste of the working world.
More Video