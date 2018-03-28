WAKE COUNTY NEWS

Garner police: Husband stabs wife in chest with kitchen knife, assaults teen

Police are looking for Frederick Hinnant after his wife was stabbed in the chest late Monday night.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) --
Garner police are searching for a man accused of stabbing his wife in the chest and assaulting a teenage girl Monday night.

Frederick Hinnant, 52, has a lengthy criminal history and has served prison time for several crimes, including assault with a deadly weapon.

The most recent assault happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of New Rand Road off of US 70.

No 911 calls were made because coincidentally, police were already nearby.

In a stroke of luck, during the alleged stabbing, a Garner police services officer was driving down New Rand Road and was flagged down by a hysterical woman.

"He was approached by several females that were screaming, very frantic," said Capt. Joe Binns. "They stopped him and told him that their mother had been stabbed."

The auxiliary officer called for help from sworn officers and paramedics as he went inside to help the victim.

Hinnant's 46-year-old wife, Nicole, was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

Hinnant's criminal background includes convictions for assault and assault with a deadly weapon.

During the struggle inside the home, police say it appears a teenager -- a 17-year-old girl -- got in the middle of it and was also injured.

Hinnant is charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault on a female.

Police are still looking for him.
