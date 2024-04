Person taken to hospital after water rescue at Harris Lake

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriff's Office deputies are conducting a water rescue at Harris Lake.

According to the sheriff's office a call came in about 6 a.m.

One adult was found and taken to the hospital.

Harris Lake is located in the western part of Wake County on the Shearon Harris Reservoir.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.