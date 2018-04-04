Durham named best city for millennials in US

Is there a better-than-typical chance of getting a great job?



Is it possible to earn a living, have a life, and still set aside money for your future?



Can you find social and personal fulfillment there?

Durham, North Carolina was named the best city for millennials in the United States byusing data from more than 70 public resourcesFor each of the 50 states, Growella asked the following questions:Then, they placed "Best Places for Millennials to Live" into six categorical rankings:1. How many entry-level jobs are available in the city? (7.5% of score)2. How much time is spent commuting in the city? (7.5% of score)3. What's the public transportation situation like in the city? (10% of score)4. How many other young people live there? (15% of score)5. What's the after-work and weekend scene like in the city? (10% of score)6. How far does a paycheck get you in the city? (50% of score)Growella performed research related to each city's entry-level salary range, taxes charged to workers by the city and state, and the city's specific cost of living to find what a dollar earned in each city is actually worth.So what are the best cities for Millennials?1. Durham, North Carolina2. Pittsburgh, Pennslyvania3. Nashville, Tennessee4. Des Moines, Iowa5. Charlotte, North Carolina6. Syracuse, New York7. Columbus, Ohio8. Austin, Texas9. Greenville, South Carolina10. Houston, Texas11. Albany, New York12. Dallas, Texas13. Indianapolis, IndianaFor the complete list,