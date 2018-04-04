CAREERS

Durham named best city for millennials in US

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham, North Carolina was named the best city for millennials in the United States by Growella using data from more than 70 public resources

For each of the 50 states, Growella asked the following questions:

  • Is there a better-than-typical chance of getting a great job?

  • Is it possible to earn a living, have a life, and still set aside money for your future?

  • Can you find social and personal fulfillment there?


Then, they placed "Best Places for Millennials to Live" into six categorical rankings:

1. How many entry-level jobs are available in the city? (7.5% of score)

2. How much time is spent commuting in the city? (7.5% of score)

3. What's the public transportation situation like in the city? (10% of score)

4. How many other young people live there? (15% of score)

5. What's the after-work and weekend scene like in the city? (10% of score)

6. How far does a paycheck get you in the city? (50% of score)

Growella performed research related to each city's entry-level salary range, taxes charged to workers by the city and state, and the city's specific cost of living to find what a dollar earned in each city is actually worth.

So what are the best cities for Millennials?

1. Durham, North Carolina
2. Pittsburgh, Pennslyvania
3. Nashville, Tennessee
4. Des Moines, Iowa
5. Charlotte, North Carolina
6. Syracuse, New York
7. Columbus, Ohio
8. Austin, Texas
9. Greenville, South Carolina
10. Houston, Texas
11. Albany, New York
12. Dallas, Texas
13. Indianapolis, Indiana

For the complete list, click here.
