Durham Eats: A look at Bar Virgile

In this episode of Durham Eats we take a look at Bar Virgile. (WTVD)

In this episode of Durham Eats we pop into downtown spot Bar Virgile with Bites of Bull City.

Located at 105 S Mangum St., Bar Virgile is a hip yet low-key restaurant/bar that offers fun cocktails, charcuterie, cheese and small plates.

The restaurant is owned by Daniel Sartain, Aubrey Zinaich-Howell, and the founder and co-owner of Nana's restaurant and NanaTaco, Scott Howell.



The theme of the bar and eatery is upscale cocktails and French and country food.

Want to know more? Watch the video above!

Amber of Bites of Bull City is an ABC11 Community Influencer. Learn more about the program here!
