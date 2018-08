Durham Eats: A look at Bar Virgile

In this episode of Durham Eats we pop into downtown spot Bar Virgile with Bites of Bull City Located at 105 S Mangum St., Bar Virgile is a hip yet low-key restaurant/bar that offers fun cocktails, charcuterie, cheese and small plates.The restaurant is owned by Daniel Sartain, Aubrey Zinaich-Howell, and the founder and co-owner of Nana's restaurant and NanaTaco, Scott Howell.The theme of the bar and eatery is upscale cocktails and French and country food.Want to know more? Watch the video above!