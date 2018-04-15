One dead after tornado hits Guilford County

One person has died after severe storms and a tornado hit the Greensboro area Sunday evening.City officials confirmed there was one "storm-related" fatality in Greensboro.Guilford County EMA said a man died when a tornado picked up a tree and it landed on the man's car, crushing him. The man's spouse was also in the car with him at the time. His spouse survived.The National Weather Service reported radar confirmed a tornado touched down in the area.The city also declared a local state of emergency due to damage from the storm.