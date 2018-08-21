WEATHER

What to do when you see a tornado while driving

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's how to stay safe when you see a tornado while driving. (AccuWeather)

Once a tornado starts to form, it can touch down in seconds. Here are some tips from AccuWeather if you are driving during a tornado.

Do not attempt to outrun a tornado in your car. AccuWeather suggests that if you are far enough away from a tornado, drive in a 90-degree angle away from the twister.

If the tornado is close, abandon your car and seek shelter in a sturdy structure. If there are no buildings close by, find a low spot or ditch away from your car. AccuWeather says to avoid going into mobile homes, which are more dangerous than being in your car.

If you are stuck in your car, fasten your seatbelt and cover your head below your windshield and windows to avoid shattering glass.

AccuWeather says that you should not seek shelter under an underpass during a tornado. Winds from a tornado can accelerate through small spaces, making underpasses potentially dangerous.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertornadoaccuweatherstormtwister
WEATHER
Drenching rain hits Big Island as hurricane approaches
Warmer Air by Sunday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News