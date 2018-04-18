FBI continues to search for information in deaths of 3 Lumberton women

Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones, Megan Oxendine (Credit: FBI)

LUMBERTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The FBI continues to look for information in the deaths of three women, one year after two of the bodies were found in Lumberton.

Christina Bennett, also known as Kristin, was found dead inside a house on Peachtree Street in Lumberton on April 18, 2017. Rhonda Jones was found dead outside a house on East 5th Street in Lumberton, also on April 18.

Megan Oxendine was found dead in the yard of an abandoned house on East 8th Street in Lumberton on June 3. Close friends and family said the 28-year-old was naked, gagged and bloodied.

EMBED More News Videos

The bodies of three women were found in Lumberton over the past few months



The FBI announced earlier this year that it was offering a $30,000 reward in the case.

Authorities say agents conducted a door-to-door canvas last month in which agents knocked on approximately 800 doors and conducted 500 interviews over a three-day period.

Investigators continue to ask anyone who came into contact with the women to come forward to assist in creating a timeline of when and where they were last seen alive. A cause of death has not yet been determined for any of the women.

Anyone with information regarding when and where the women were last seen, should call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personLumbertonNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
20-year-old missing in same area 3 women found dead
Police: Body found behind vacant house in Lumberton
Bodies of two women found in Lumberton
Top Stories
Chapel Hill congregations offer sanctuary following ICE arrests
EXCLUSIVE: Durham cab driver describes moment passenger attacked him
Report: Downtown Raleigh expansion shows growth, challenges
Community rallies behind injured Harnett County deputy
Man killed in hit-and-run on Durham Freeway ID'd
Woman accused of slashing of man's neck on GoDurham bus arrested
Fayetteville council moves a step closer to removing member
UNC Urgent Care 24/7 allows you to see a doctor from the comfort of your couch
Show More
Texas dash-cam video captures house exploding
Dick's Sporting Goods to destroy all unsold assault-style weapons
Teacher awarded by police after noticing sex offender in Apex park
2 plead guilty in wild Lumberton bank robbery, chase shootout
Sutton's Drug Store celebrates 95 years with 95-cent hot dogs
More News