Police arrest suspect in connection with two cab driver attacks

Rodrecus Lamar Canady (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham Police arrested a suspect Thursday and charged him in connection with two violent attacks on cab drivers last weekend.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Rodrecus Lamar Canady, 32, was charged Wednesday with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury stemming from an April 14 knife attack on a cab driver.

Two attacks on taxi drivers in Durham
An investigation is underway after two taxi cab drivers were stabbed in Durham over the weekend.


Police said he has now been charged in the second attack, which happened April 15 about a mile away from the first attack. Canady was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in connection with this incident.

The April 15 incident was reported shortly before 9 p.m. near the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and East Weaver Street. A taxi driver for Bakainy Cab told officers he was getting ready to drop off a passenger in the taxi cab when the passenger pulled a knife on him and demanded money.

The taxi driver struggled with the suspect and the suspect fled without taking anything.

The taxi driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. On Wednesday, that cabbie spoke exclusively to ABC11's Tim Pulliam.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
taxitaxi driverscab driversstabbingcrimedurham county newsDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man turns himself in for 2017 homicide at Fayetteville Motel 6
Raleigh man gets taken for a ride with terrifying Craigslist scam
NC massage therapists pack public hearing to blast proposed rules
Two Florida deputies killed in apparent ambush at restaurant
Sen. Sanders, Rev. Barber talk social issues at Duke
Comey memo: Trump complained about Flynn's 'judgment issues'
'She drove in!': Witness describes moment driver hit Raleigh dealership
Inspector: Massive egg recall farm had ongoing rodent infestation
Show More
Troubleshooter helps Fayetteville man gets $500 in unclaimed cash
Parents upset over Athens Drive fight suspensions
NC man arrested for fraud; thousands of counterfeit coupons
Bragg soldiers undergo training for nuclear bomb attack
Southern Pines police prep for 4/20
More News