Make a Lemon Battery!

Make your own battery using a lemon.

There are different types of batteries, and this lemon battery is a type called voltaic! A voltaic battery is made of two different metals reacting with an electrolyte. For this experiment the metals are pennies and washers, and the electrolyte is lemon juice.

Gather a few supplies, and you can use these printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!

