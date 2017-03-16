How to Make a Lemon Volcano

Did you know you can make a lemon have a volcanic reaction? Follow along with this video from ABC11 Science Club to discover how to create your very own lemon volcano at home.
How does it work?
Lemon juice contains citric acid. When mixed with baking soda, a sodium bicarbonate, it reacts to form carbon dioxide and sodium citrate, which causes the liquid to fizz and bubble.
Click here to download a PDF of the instructions for this experiment to print and recreate at home!
