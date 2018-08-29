How to Make Foam at Home

What do you get when you combine soap and water with oxygen bubbles? FOAM! Watch this video and learn how to make your very own foam at home!
Click here to download a PDF of the experiment to print & recreate with your kids at home!
This experiment uses a yeast solution, liquid detergent, and hydrogen peroxide to produce an exciting reaction. The result will send a stream of foam flowing out of the bottle in a way that resembles toothpaste being squeezed out of a tube. (Please don't try to brush your teeth with this foam!)
Find us at Facebook.com/abc11scienceclub and share a video or picture of your foam!
Related Topics:
sciencescienceclubBASFscience
sciencescienceclubBASFscience
Sponsored Content