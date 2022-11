BASF Science Club: Testing density of water with different temperatures

This easy science activity demonstrates the difference in density between hot and cold water. It can be a bit messy so you may want to try this outside. We're joined by BASF employee, Casey, and his son, Bennett, who will demonstrate the process!

Click here to download a PDF of the instructions for this experiment to print and recreate at home!

