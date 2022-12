BASF Science Club: Homemade thermometer

In this experiment create your own thermometer with a few common ingredients. Try it out and share your results with BASF Science Club on Facebook!

In this BASF Science Club experiment create your own thermometer with a few common ingredients. We're joined by BASF employee, Casey, and his son, Bennett, who will demonstrate the process!

Click here to download a PDF of the instructions for this experiment to print and recreate at home!

Try it out and share your results with BASF Science Club on Facebook!