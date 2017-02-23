How to Dissect a Corn Kernel

Have you ever wondered what's inside a kernel of corn? Follow along with this video from ABC11 Science Club to discover how to dissect a seed and find the components used to produce new plants.

What is dissection?

Dissection is the action of methodically cutting up a body, part or plant in order to study its internal parts.

