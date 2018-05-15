EDUCATION

Here's a list of North Carolina school districts closed for teachers rally on May 16

The latest on the May 16th education rally (WTVD)

More than a third of North Carolina's public school students will have a holiday next week as schools close for teachers to attend a rally in the capital city.

Thousands of teachers are expected to be in Raleigh on May 16 for the "March for Students and Rally for Respect."
The teachers are visiting legislators on the first day of the 2018 session to ask for better pay and working conditions.

Here's a breakdown of what's happening at the March for Students on May 16



The state's three largest school systems are among those closing: Wake County in Raleigh, Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Guilford County in Greensboro.

Schools are making plans to accommodate students with exams May 16 as well as getting meals for low-income students.

Here's a list of districts that have announced closures:

Alamance-Burlington
Alexander County
Asheboro City
Asheville City
Brunswick County
Buncombe County
Cabarrus County
Chapel Hill-Carrboro
Chatham County Schools
Charlotte-Mecklenburg
Cumberland County
Davie County
Durham Public Schools
Franklin County Schools
Gaston County
Granville County
Guilford County
Hickory Public Schools
Hoke County
Iredell-Statesville
Johnston County
Kannapolis City
Lexington City
Mooreville Graded School District
Nash-Rocky Mount
New Hanover County
Orange County
Onslow County
Pender County
Pitt County
Rowan-Salisbury Schools
Stanly County
Thomasville City
Union County
Wake County
Warren County
Wayne County
Wilson County Schools
Winston-Salem-Forsyth
Vance County Schools
